A.GIRL lives through a relationship hangover on new single ‘Luv Drunk’

Sydney rapper and singer A.GIRL has returned today with her first lead single of the year, ‘Luv Drunk’.

‘Luv Drunk’ was produced by frequent collaborator Taka Perry, who has produced all of A.GIRL’s singles thus far. She also recently linked up with Perry for his Like A Version cover of Kanye West‘s ‘Jesus Walks’

Of the song, A.GIRL said in a press statement, “I wrote ‘Luv Drunk’ for my future self when I was 17 and in a relationship.

“Now that I’m 21 and single it’s like watching an old re-run of the Simpsons that relates to me now more than ever.”

Listen to ‘Luv Drunk’ below.

A.GIRL will be headlining a hometown show in Sydney next month, taking to the Oxford Art Factory on May 20. Tickets are available via Moshtix.

‘Luv Drunk’ is the latest release in a string of singles from A.GIRL throughout the past year. In 2020 alone, she dropped ‘Lola’ and ‘All Over You’, as well as teaming up with Kinder for their song ‘Come Along’.

While ‘Luv Drunk’ is A.GIRL’s first lead single of the year, she’s lent her talents to other artists throughout 2021. She appeared on True Vibenation‘s track ‘More Than You’ll Ever Know’, as well as on a remix of Lil Spacely, Korky Buchek and Tasker’s song ‘HUSKY’.