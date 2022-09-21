A Lana Del Rey course has been launched at New York University

Students at New York University (NYU) will be able to study Lana Del Rey on a new course that’s launching next month.

The Grammy-winning artist is the subject of a new course titled ‘Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey’ at the University, which is set to run from October 20 to December 8 at the Clive Davis Institute and be taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli.

A course description (via Variety) reads: “Over the course of eight critically-acclaimed albums, the six-time Grammy nominated artist has introduced a sad core, melancholic, and baroque version of dream pop that in turn helped shift and reinvent the sound (and mood) of mainstream music beyond the 2010s.

“Through her arresting visuals and her thematic attention to mental health and tales of toxic, damaged love, Del Rey provided a new platform for artists of all genders to create ‘anti-pop’ works of substance that could live in a mainstream once categorised as bubblegum.”

Earlier this year, the Clive Davis Institute also launched a new course on Taylor Swift.

The course began at the Davis Institute, which is part of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, on January 26 and ran through to March 9.

Taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, the course covered “Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music” (via Variety).

“This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity,” a description adds.

“Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her. We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”

Elsewhere, Lana Del Rey’s follow-up to last year’s ‘Blue Banisters’ is “coming soon”, according to her manager Ben Mawson. The star released ‘Blue Banisters’ in October 2021 and since then has only shared one new track – the Euphoria soundtrack contribution ‘Watercolor Eyes’.

Earlier this year, the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she alleged stole one of her cars.