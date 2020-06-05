A list of Australian labels and artists donating Bandcamp proceeds to BIPOC organisations today

Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share today (June 5, from 6pm AEST), and a number of Australian artists, labels and industry organisations have chosen to donate proceeds to Black, Indigenous and POC organisations to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here is a rolling list of the artists and releases you should purchase from today to show your support.

Labels:

Dinosaur City Records – All proceeds will go towards Sisters Inside , a non-profit “advocat[ing] for the collective human rights of women and girls in prison, and their families”, and Pay The Rent, an ongoing campaign encouraging non-Indigenous people to donate a portion of their income for operating on unceded Indigenous land.

Future Classic – All proceeds to go towards Act Blue, a US non-profit fundraising platform benefiting multiple charities aiming to dismantle the project of white supremacy, and the National Justice Project, an Australian group advocating for legal and social justice reform.

Hobbledehoy – All proceeds to go towards Justice For Yuendumu, a GoFundMe to seek an independent inquiry into the police shooting of Walpiri man Kumanjayi Walker in 2019.

Osborne Again – All proceeds to go towards Pay The Rent.

Solitaire Recordings – The half-Melbourne, half-Brooklyn label is donating to several North American charities across its roster including Black Visions Collective, Brooklyn Bail Fund, Black Legal Action Centre (Toronto) and Hoodstock.

Artists:

Alex Lahey – All proceeds of Lahey’s suprise new EP, ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’, will go towards the National Bailout Fund in the US, and the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency, which provides legal assistance to Indigenous people in the Northern Territory.

Gordi – For the month of June, all proceeds from her single ‘Unready’ will go towards the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defence Fund (NAACPLDF) in the US.

Hatchie – All proceeds from her cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always’ with the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart will go towards The Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation.

Jack Colwell – All proceeds from his recently released debut album ‘Swandream’ will go towards to the Aboriginal Legal Service in NSW and ACT.

Luca Brasi – All proceeds from their second album ‘Stay’ will go towards the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, an organisation which promotes the political and community development aspirations of Indigenous Tasmanians.

Ninajirachi – All proceeds from the EP ‘Blumiere’ will go towards Indigenous legal services and agencies throughout the country.

Rinse – All proceeds of singer-songwriter Joe Agius’ new single ‘Trust In Me’ will go towards Free Her, an ongoing campaign uses collected funds to release Aboriginal women from prison, and Black Rainbow, an Indigenous-owned not-for-profit social enterprise that advocates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI+ peoples.

Shiva and The Hazards – 50% of the proceeds from any of their releases will go towards Change the Record, an Aboriginal-led coalition aimed at ending the incarceration of, and family violence against, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

sleepmakeswaves – All proceeds from any of their releases will go towards the Aboriginal Legal Service.

The Stroppies – All proceeds from their EP ‘Look Alive!’, out today, will go towards Literacy for Life, an Aboriginal-led charity tackling low adult literacy in Australia’s Indigenous communities.