A Michael Gudinski tribute station has launched on iHeartRadio

The Australian Radio Network has launched a digital radio station celebrating artists promoted and nurtured by the late Michael Gudinski.

The pop-up station is available via the iHeartRadio website and has been established as a tribute to Gudinski, who passed away earlier this week. He was 68.

“Michael Gudinski was a giant of the music industry, a larger-than-life personality and an inspiration to us all,” iHeartRadio Australia’s content director, Brett Nossiter said in a statement.

“Many of us at ARN had a close working and personal relationship with the great man – and everyone has a classic anecdote to share about their time with MG.

“When we heard the news about his passing, we immediately wanted to pay tribute to him and the pop-up iHeartRadio station is part of how we are remembering his incredible contribution to music, touring, and support for Australian artists”.

The Mushroom Group founder’s passing sent the global music community into mourning, with Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen and Kylie Minogue among those to have paid tribute to him.

Over the past year, Gudinski had been instrumental in helping the Australian music scene to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

He had a hand in such initiatives as the ABC’s The Sound television program, Victoria’s The State of Music series and the Sounds Better Together concerts.

Yesterday (March 3), Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that Gudinski would receive a state funeral.