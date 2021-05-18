A new beer has been launched to celebrate Squid’s debut album

A new beer brewed by Gan Yam Brew Co. has been launched to celebrate the recent release of Squid‘s debut album.

The five-piece released their debut LP ‘Bright Green Field’ earlier this month via Warp Records.

Gan Yam Brew Co., which is based in Kendal, officially launched their independent microbrewery yesterday (May 17) and placed a number of new beers on sale.

One of the beers is ‘Bright Green Field’, a 5.5% New England-style IPA (NEIPA) that has been brewed in collaboration with Squid to celebrate their debut album.

“We’re excited to start brewing some great beer in Kendal and hopefully make a load of new friends along the way,” Gan Yam Brew Co. said in a statement. “When we started brewing together almost five years ago one of the first things we knew was that, if we ever got this far, we would want the brewery to be in Kendal.

“It feels a bit surreal that it’s actually happening, and the site is possibly uncomfortably close to the school we all met in, but it’s going to be one hell of a ride…”

You can find Gan Yam Brew Co.’s web store here, and order the special Squid ‘Bright Green Field’ beer here.

Earlier this month Squid shared a live version of their single ‘Pamphlets’ which was recorded at the Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset, best known as the home of End Of The Road Festival.