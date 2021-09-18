A new book about Fat White Family is on the way.

Publisher White Rabbit Books announced the news yesterday (September 17), saying: “Announcing TEN THOUSAND APOLOGIES @FatWhiteFamily and the Miracle of Failure by @adellestripe and Lias Saoudi.”

The publishers described it as “the sordid and thrilling story of the country’s most notorious cult band. Not for the fainthearted.”

The book will arrive in February 2022.

Announcing TEN THOUSAND APOLOGIES: @FatWhiteFamily and the Miracle of Failure by @adellestripe and Lias Saoudi, the sordid and thrilling story of the country's most notorious cult band. Not for the fainthearted… COMING FEBRUARY 2022. Pre-order: https://t.co/6dWfBOou5d pic.twitter.com/RfGZA3z1O7 — White Rabbit Books (@WhiteRabbitBks) September 15, 2021

And pre-order TEN THOUSAND APOLOGIES from @RoughTrade for an exclusive limited edition, signed by both @adellestripe and Lias of @FatWhiteFamily and with 4 exquisite art postcards by Marco Livingstone.

https://t.co/dqNLjJa8zs pic.twitter.com/Ekl0ifWUBU — White Rabbit Books (@WhiteRabbitBks) September 15, 2021

Back in May, Lias Saoudi, frontman of Fat White Family, said he’s working on a book about sex therapy.

The musician spoke in conversation with fellow musician, friend and collaborator Raf Rundell for NME‘s Friends Like These series, where they discussed their forthcoming projects.

“I’m working on a deadline for a piece of writing at the moment. I’ve ventured off into the literary sphere,” Saoudi told Rundell.

“Basically the whole of the last ten years, it wasn’t an accident, it was consciously lowering the bar, lowering expectations to a chronic level of dismay, and then even an average couple of paragraphs will seem slightly impressive.”

Asked about the nature of the book, which is being written in collaboration with another writer, Saoudi said “It’s about sex therapy.”

He added: “It’s part manual, part confessional, but that’s all I can say about it now. It’s a handbook. A handbook confessional!”

Earlier this month, Fat White Family made their return to live performance with a socially-distanced show at The Lexington in London, a gig NME described as “surely the most well-behaved Fat Whites gig in history.”