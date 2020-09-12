A new live music series has been confirmed for Tasmania

A new live music event has been confirmed in Tasmania, as the city of Launceston explores innovative ways to keep the scene alive amid coronavirus restrictions.

The Live at the Church series, organised by production company Eight Oh Eight and All Saints Anglican Network, will kick off in October for 12 months at St John’s Anglican Church in the city’s CBD.

Speaking to The Examiner, Eight Oh Eight director Adrian Barrett said the forthcoming performances would provide Launceston’s live music with a chance at survival, in light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “What we’ve decided to do is activate the space over a period of time, instead of what our original plan was, which was a month’s worth of shows once a year,” he said.

“When [St John’s is] lit up and everything’s in there, it’s just inspiring. It doesn’t matter who’s performing — the space itself just takes your breath away.”

Country artists The Wolfe Brothers are set to perform at the October 17 edition, with Nick Wolfe of the band saying they are excited at the prospect of performing live again. “We’ve been at home all these months and we haven’t known really what to do with ourselves,” he said.

Singing trio Croon are also slated to perform on October 16, with more acts to be announced shortly.