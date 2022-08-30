A new live music venue is coming to the Sunshine Coast in 2024

Family-owned hospitality business the Comiskey Group have announced plans for a new live music venue, set to be built in the Aura community of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The venue, announced today (August 30), will reportedly open its doors some time in 2024. The Comiskey Group are responsible for two other venues in Queensland: the Eatons Hill Hotel, on the outskirts of Brisbane, and the Sandstone Point Hotel in Moreton Bay. The new venue’s location is set to be a 10-minute drive from the township of Caloundra, and adjacent to the Bruce Highway.

Although it does not yet have a name, the venue will reportedly feature “first-rate entertainment facilities currently unseen in the region” and “a world-class PA and lighting system”, per a press release. The venue will have a capacity of 2500 patrons.

Advertisement

Comiskey Group Director Rob Comiskey noted that the Sunshine Coast felt like a natural extension to the business’ series of venues, given that south-east Queensland is where he and his family were “born and raised”.

“We are passionate about bringing premium experiences to locations rich with opportunity in this thriving state,” he said. “We have the largest entertainment offering in the Moreton Bay region, and felt it only natural to expand into the neighbouring Sunshine Coast.”

In his own statement, Stockland Aura’s project director Josh Sondergeld expressed his excitement over the Comiskey Group expanding into his community.

“[This] will give our growing community access to a world-class entertainment destination,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming this venue, which will become a recreational hub for our residents and visitors to enjoy a family meal, celebrate a milestone or attend a major live international act.”