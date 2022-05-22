An extensive new MF DOOM biography is in the works.

The news was confirmed by publisher Astra House who announced that the biography, called The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast, is being written by veteran music journalist S. H. Fernando Jr.

The book will “recount the rise, fall, redemption, and untimely demise” of the late rapper (real name Daniel Dumile), according to the official synopsis.

Astra House senior editor Danny Vazquez said of the book: “Amateur music historians have tried, and failed, time and time again, to tell his complete story.”

The book will arrive in 2024.

In THE CHRONICLES OF DOOM, @SkizFernando will recount the rise, fall, redemption, and untimely demise of Daniel Dumile AKA @MFDOOM, one of rap's most enigmatic and influential figures—from KMD, to @adultswim, to escaping death in the public eye for months before it was announced. pic.twitter.com/gVSH8TwWdo — Astra House (@astrahousebooks) May 17, 2022

Last year, Thom Yorke shared a new remix of MF DOOM‘s ‘Gazzillion Ear’.

Yorke previously remixed the 2009 song, which was originally produced by J Dilla, as a bonus track for DOOM’s album ‘Born Like This’.

The Radiohead frontman took on ‘Gazzillion Ear’ once again for ‘Lex.XX’, Lex Records’ new remix series which is celebrating the London label’s 20th anniversary.

Yorke was among the many high-profile musicians who paid tribute to DOOM following the news of his death in 2020.

“He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things,” Yorke said. “For me, the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way I’d never heard before.”

After being announced last year, a street block in Long Beach, New York was officially renamed to honour the memory of the late rapper last summer.

The honour was granted to the rapper after extensive lobbying from Dr. Patrick C. Graham, a professor, public and social sector leader and former schoolmate of DOOM.