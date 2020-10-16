A new music event is coming to the Gold Coast – Feedback Festival

With the country slowly kicking off live events again, a new music festival is coming to Queensland’s Gold Coast this summer, it was announced today (October 16).

Dubbed Feedback Festival, punters will be given the chance to see more than 50 bands between the suburbs of Southport and Burleigh Heads at various locations over ten nights.

The inaugural event, set to run from Thursday, December 3 to Sunday, December 13, will focus on delivering a musical smorgasbord of local talent.

The first lineup announcement revealed the likes of The Dreggs, Black Rabbit George, The Jensens, Hussy Hicks, Koi Boys and more as taking part in the festival.

A press release said there will also be a series of secret shows and “as-yet undisclosed lineups” which will be announced intermittently over the coming weeks.

Dean Gould, chair of The Music Advisory Group who have helped organise the event, said, “[We] wanted to help live music recover from the last six months and we knew engaging existing live music venues was the best way to do that.”

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate added, “It’s so exciting to see live music back at our venues. We know how important it is to our community as well as the local arts scene.

“I would encourage all music lovers to get along and check out the local talent and support local venues. It’s wonderful to see our Music Action Plan coming to life, doing what it was intended to do – that is, supporting local talent, art and the Gold Coast music scene.”

