A new rock festival, Uncaged, is coming to Australia this summer

Silverback Touring have announced a new rock festival, dubbed Uncaged, set to kick off in Australia in 2022.

The inaugural three-city run will, according to the team at Silverback, be “a diversely curated blend of hard rock, punk [and] metal” acts.

The bill will consist of all Australian and New Zealand artists, with the event beginning in Brisbane on Saturday January 2022.

Advertisement

Danny Bazzi, head of Silverback Touring, said in a statement today (September 15) when announcing the festival: “The time was right to introduce a new summer festival, one which will appeal to a wide cross section of rock fans.”

Though news of the new festival did not list what artists fans can expect, organisers have said the first line-up announcement will be made next Wednesday September 22. Dates for Uncaged festival can be found below.

Since their inception in 2018, Silverback Touring have been the promoters behind multiple local and international rock tours in Australian cities.

Past tours have welcomed a slew of international alternative artists to our shores, among them Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, Corrosion of Conformity, Buckcherry, Atreyu, Theory of a Deadman and Pop Evil.

Uncaged Festival dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Coburg Velodrome

Advertisement

FEBRUARY

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Olympic Park