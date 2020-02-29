A new deep-sea creature has been named after Metallica, the band have announced.

The Macrostylis metallicola is a worm-like creature that lives in the Clarion Clipperton Zone off the coast of Hawaii, at depths where the pressure is 400 times greater than that of the earth’s atmosphere.

According to doctors Torben Riehl and Bart De Smet, who discovered the new creature, named it after the band due to specific details of their habitat.

Advertisement

“We’ve played on all seven continents, made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now… we’re a crustacean!” the band wrote on Instagram to announce the news. “Senckenberg researcher Dr. Torben Riehl and Dr. Bart De Smet of Ghent University in Belgium have discovered a new crustacean species in the depths of the northern Pacifica Ocean and decided to name it after some rock band… Welcome to our world Macrostylis metallicola!

“The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colorless. Talk about Blackened!

“It also lives amongst metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements. So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean!

“You just never know what you’ll find lurking beneath the sea.”

Advertisement

Metallica recently cancelled forthcoming live dates at Columbus’ Sonic Temple festival in May and Louisville’s Louder Than Life in September to aid frontman James Hetfield’s ongoing recovery from addiction.

The singer entered rehab in September 2019 to deal with his “struggles with addiction”. Last week (February 20), Hetfield gave his first public performance since entering rehab.