A new training program for live music professionals is launching in Victoria

A new music business training initiative will provide Victorian live production professionals a chance to upskill during lockdown.

AMBIT (Australian Music Business Industry Training) is designed to offer crew, production and live music workers a chance to gain new industry skills. CrewCare, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to improve the welfare of Australian technical and creative live production professionals, will facilitate the program.

“We have worked really hard to create a program for everyone, whether you are starting out and undertaking one of the practical courses or are an experienced production manager and want to learn a new area of the business via the upskill modules,” Project Manager Jade Bophela said via a press statement.

“These programs not only assist during the temporary shutdown but will pave the way for crew to be more versatile in their skillset when the industry bounces back.”

The program is supported through financial assistance from Creative Victoria and the Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley. It follows the Victorian Government’s announcement earlier this week (September 20) of a $13million funding package for the live music sector.

“Victoria’s crew and live events businesses are the lifeblood of our music and events sectors,” said Minister Foley.

“The Victorian Government is proud to back CrewCare and this training program that will support some 500 crew members and businesses that have been hit hard to undertake paid training to develop their skills and businesses as they prepare for reopening.”

CrewCare has outlined its projected outcomes for the program, which aims to support 15 businesses in receiving income for content creation; 4 sole traders who may not have received income since March to earn income for administering the program; and 490 live music professionals to learn a new skill and earn income for their participation in the program.

The training will be provided free of charge, with participants receiving a small stipend and an industry-recognised certificate upon completion of their training. It will be run in partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne and RMIT VE.

More details will be announced by CrewCare in the coming days.