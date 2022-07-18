A piece of graffiti reportedly done by The Kid LAROI is up for auction online

A piece of graffiti art reportedly done by The Kid LAROI is up for auction online, estimated to sell for between $2000 and $3000.

The artwork, which is listed on Lawsons Auctioneers, was done on a fire door in Sydney. It’s a messy, cartoonish illustration of a Spongebob Squarepants-like face, with “LAROI” tagged at the bottom.

According to the listing, “The Kid Laroi resided in one of Camperdown’s premium terrace houses by the park from March to August 2019. He was 16 years old and on the verge of breaking into the USA Hip Hop scene.”

Advertisement

After relocating to the US for his music career, LAROI returned to Australia in May for his first headline tour around the country. He kicked off with two shows in his hometown of Sydney, which included a guest appearance from ONEFOUR on the second night.

Following the NSW shows, his Melbourne and Brisbane legs were both interrupted following a bout of influenza. The first of his Melbourne shows was cancelled more than half an hour after it had meant to begin, with a message playing out to punters that he was sick and it would no longer be going ahead.

“I promise you with all my heart that I gave everything in me to try and get up on that stage tonight,” he wrote at the time. “This is my first ever tour and I absolutely hate that I’ve had to do this, especially so last minute … but at the end of the day I have to put my health first and I would be lying to you if I told you I was okay to come up and perform for you.”

Last week, the Kamilaroi rapper was announced as a nominee for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, in the Artist of the Year category. It came just days after he shared a new single titled ‘Paris To Tokyo’, made in collaboration with Fivio Foreign.