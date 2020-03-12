A. Swayze and the Ghosts announce two headline residencies

A. Swayze and the Ghosts have announced a set of headlining residencies at venues in Melbourne and Hobart. Find the full list of dates below.

The Hobart band will play two residencies at Melbourne’s Old Bar and Hobart’s The Grand Poobah (Kissing Room), each three nights long.

The Melbourne residency runs from May 27 to 29, while the Hobart residency runs from June 3 to 5. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website.

Before the residencies, though, A. Swayze and the Ghosts will embark on a run of US and European dates from April to May. After the residencies, the band will appear at the Big Music Pineapple festival in Queensland.

Last month, Beats 1 DJ Matt Wilkinson premiered A. Swayze and the Ghosts’ latest single ‘Mess of Me’. The song’s release was accompanied by a video, directed by Nick Green. Watch it below.

In a press statement, frontman Andrew Swayze said the new song was about inheritance.

“Not the conventional heirloom, but the type of negative trait you may learn as a child voyeur of your surroundings,” he said.

“[Guitarist Hendrik Wipprecht] brought the song to us with the chorus ‘You’re always trying to make a mess of me’. Since I don’t have any saboteur but myself, I changed his lyrics and wrote the rest around the new chorus.”

A. Swayze and The Ghosts’ 2020 Australian headline residency dates are:

Melbourne, Old Bar, (May 27-29)

Hobart, The Grand Poobah (Kissing Room) (June 3-5)

NEW UK & AUS Tour Dates just announced! AUS dates on sale NOW – UK on sale Friday 13 March 10:00am GMT pic.twitter.com/YWA3hbstsx — A.Swayze & the Ghosts (@ASwayzeTas) March 11, 2020