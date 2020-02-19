A. Swayze & The Ghosts release new single ‘Mess Of Me’

Tasmanian rockers A. Swayze & The Ghosts have released their first new music of 2020.

The single, ‘Mess Of Me’, follows on from their previous stand-alone release ‘Connect To Consume’.

The song received its premiere earlier this week on Beats 1 radio, played by DJ Matt Wilkinson on his Monday night show, before being officially released on Wednesday (February 19).

In a press statement regarding the song, frontman Andrew Swayze explained that ‘Mess Of Me’ was a song about “inheritance”.

“Not the conventional heirloom, but the type of negative trait you may learn as a child voyeur of your surroundings”, he said.

“Hendrik [Wipprecht, guitar] brought the song to us with the chorus “you’re always trying to make a mess of me”. Since I don’t have any saboteur but myself, I changed his lyrics and wrote the rest around the new chorus.”

The song’s release has been accompanied by a new music video, directed by Nick Green. Watch it below:

Having recently completed a national Australian tour in support of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, the band will now shift their attention to North America.

From April, the band goes on tour through both the east and west coasts of the United States for the very first time.

They are also set to to Australia later this year to perform at the Big Pineapple music festival.