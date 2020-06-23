A. Swayze & The Ghosts announce debut album, share new single

A. Swayze & The Ghosts have announced that their debut album, ‘Paid Salvation’, is out September 18 via Ivy League Records. To celebrate the announcement, the Tasmanian punk outfit shared a new cut from the record, entitled ‘Cancer’. Watch its video clip below:

Frontman Andrew Swayze directed the clip for ‘Cancer’. In a press release, he revealed that the track was influenced by classic house music.

“I love this track’s elements of early house music in its Oberheim DMX drum machine, repetitive bass-line and guitar silence in sections,” he said.

‘Cancer’ will feature on the band’s forthcoming record, along with previously released singles ‘Mess of Me’, ‘Connect To Consume’ and ‘Suddenly’.

On their debut album, A. Swayze & The Ghosts take aim at a variety of targets, including social media, religion and tall poppy syndrome.

“It really shits me off when bands have this pedestal and they have the ability to influence so much around them and they waste it by singing about stupid shit,” Swayze said.

“If you’re given this audience, I think you have to have something to say. And I definitely intend on abusing that right.”

A. Swayze & The Ghosts burst onto the scene with their self-titled EP in 2017. Since then, they have become a local festival favourite, appearing at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and BIGSOUND among other engagements. They have also supported the likes of Jet, The Vines, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Total Control.

A. Swayze & The Ghosts had been scheduled to tour the US and Europe in April and May of 2020. They had also booked in several local dates, however, all shows were subsequently cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.