A. Swayze & The Ghosts lead lineup for Hobart Boxing Day Fest

Tassie punks A. Swayze & The Ghosts have been announced as the headline act for a Boxing Day Festival in Hobart next month.

Organised by Vandemonian Touring, the one-day event boasts a home-grown lineup of local bands including Chase City, Slag Queens, The Tinderboxers, Lennon Wells, Lazer Baby, Kudu Joy and Katie Wilson.

It’s set to take place in Hobart’s Royal Botanical Gardens on December 26, with organisers assuring patrons that they will be notified by email if there are any changes in the lead up to the event.

Tickets will be available to purchase here from tomorrow (November 17) but are limited due to COVID capacity restrictions.

It’s the latest in a string of shows A. Swayze & The Ghosts have been lucky enough to play due to eased COVID restrictions in Tasmania. The band recently set off on a five-stop stint around the state with local acts Meres and Threats, and have also been added to the Junction Arts Festival lineup in Launceston, which takes place later this month.

Despite forming in 2017, the four-piece only released their debut album in September this year. Titled ‘Paid Salvation’, tracks such as ‘Nothing Left To Do’, ‘Evil Eyes’, ‘Connect To Consume’, ‘Mess Of Me’ and more tackled social issues such as climate change and gender inequality, all wrapped in the sound of fiery punk rock.

“Why not write something significant and meaningful? More bands should because music has so much power to do good,” frontman Andrew Swayze told NME in an interview at the time.

The announcement of the event follows on from a recent easing of restrictions on outdoor gatherings in Tasmania. At present, outdoor venues are allowed to host up to 1,000 patrons with one person per two square metres. As of last Friday (November 13), people are also allowed to drink standing up in an outdoor space.

The Boxing Day party comes as a welcome addition to the state’s summer events calendar, after the Marion Bay iteration of Falls Festival was cancelled.