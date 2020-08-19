A. Swayze & The Ghosts release ‘Nothing Left To Do’, forthcoming album title track

Tasmanian rock outfit A. Swayze & The Ghosts have released two new tracks ahead of the release of their forthcoming album later this year.

The singles, ‘Nothing Left To Do’ and the title track of the forthcoming album, ‘Paid Salvation’, are the fifth and sixth singles to be lifted from the LP.

Listen to the two tracks below:

“I don’t generally write love songs as they’re so predictable and can bore the shit out of me,” frontman Andrew Swayze said in a statement on ‘Nothing Left To Do’.

“I’m conflicted between two entirely different possibilities, which can produce a lot of blurred lines between fact and fiction and then what I choose to present to people.”

The ‘Paid Salvation’ album will be released through Ivy League on Friday September 18. So far, the band has shared the singles ‘Cancer’, ‘Mess of Me’, ‘Connect To Consume’ and ‘Suddenly’. The album tackles topics including social media, religion and tall poppy syndrome.

“It really shits me off when bands have this pedestal and they have the ability to influence so much around them and they waste it by singing about stupid shit,” Swayze said.

“If you’re given this audience, I think you have to have something to say. And I definitely intend on abusing that right.”