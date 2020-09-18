A.Swayze & the Ghosts share slasher-inspired music video for ‘Evil Eyes’

A.Swayze & the Ghosts have shared a music video for ‘Evil Eyes’, the latest single from their debut album ‘Paid Salvation’ out today (September 18).

The clip sees frontman Andrew Swayze play an American Psycho-style business man, travelling in a convertible car on a murderous commute in reference to the chorus’ refrain of “psycho passion is all that you got“.

Watch the new clip below.

‘Evil Eyes’ follows the six pre-release singles ‘Nothing To Do’, ‘Paid Salvation’, ‘Cancer’, ‘Mess of Me’, ‘Connect To Consume’ and ‘Suddenly’, the last of which was released over 2 years ago.

‘Connect To Consume’ recently appeared on the soundtrack to the reissue of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The band were set to embark on their first ever North American tour this year, including an appearance at SXSW, before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those plans.

NME named ‘Paid Salvation’ one of its 10 Australian album picks for September 2020, writing that “they venture to capture lightning in a bottle — and, for all intents and purposes, succeed.

“It’s an exhilarating listening experience, with the Ghosts providing ample noisy musical foil to Swayze’s bitter lyrical sermons.”

‘Paid Salvation’ follows the release of A. Swayze & The Ghosts’ eponymous debut 2017 EP.