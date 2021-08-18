A Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizzard collaboration is on the way

Tropical Fuck Storm have confirmed a new song featuring King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard is on the way.

The former band, whose new album ‘Deep States’ is out this Friday (August 20), took part in an AMA for the r/indieheads Reddit page earlier today, with one user asking if fans could expect to hear a collaboration between TFS and King Gizzard in the future.

“Yep song with Gizz is coming,” replied Tropical Fuck Storm frontman Gareth Liddiard, saying that the track “got put on the backburn for a while”, while bandmate Erica Dunn added, “Ooooh sneaky lil song with Gizz leak HOW’D THAT HAPPEN.”

The two bands have a history together, having toured together in the US. Earlier this year, Tropical Fuck Storm opened for a handful of King Gizzard’s Australian dates in support of albums ‘K.G.’ and ‘L.W.’. Gizz’s 2019 album ‘Fishing for Fishies’ was also partially recorded with Liddiard at TFS Studios.

‘Deep States’, Tropical Fuck Storm’s third studio album, was announced back in June alongside the single ‘G.A.F.F.’. Other singles that will feature on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Braindrops’ include last year’s ‘Suburbiopia’ and ‘Legal Ghost’, July’s ‘New Romeo Agent’ and ‘Bumma Sanger’, which arrived earlier this month.

King Gizzard, meanwhile, released latest album ‘Butterfly 3000’ back in June. The sprawling psych-rock collective proceeded to release music videos for each of the album’s 10 songs, including ‘Yours’, ‘Interior People’ and ‘Catching Smoke’.