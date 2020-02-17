News Music News

A Tupac hologram is being used to tease new Supreme collection

The hologram, complete with Supreme underwear, raps Pac track 'Hail Mary'

Will Richards
2Pac was shot and killed in 1996.

A hologram of Tupac appears as part of a new teaser for an upcoming Supreme collection – watch it below.

The teaser video sees the late rapper, wearing Supreme underwear, who picks up a mic and launches into a version of his ‘Hail Mary’ track.

The teaser is for Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which is touted to include a t-shirt with the Tupac hologram on it.

The hologram is the same creation that featured in a Coachella headline set from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, in which ‘Tupac’ performed ‘Hail Mary’ and ‘2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted’.

View this post on Instagram

Tupac Hologram/Supreme® 2020

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

Following the Coachella hologram performance, Tupac’s late mother Afeni Shakur said at the time that she was “thrilled” by the set.

It was revealed last week that a new Tupac documentary is in the works, and will discuss theory that rapper faked his own death.

“You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction,” filmmaker Rick Boss said. “This is facts through certain people I know.”

Earlier this month, a US news site seemingly revealed that Tupac was alive and well and living in New Zealand.

It follows a 2019 report that a man who claims he helped Tupac fake his death then faked his own death to prove the rapper is still alive.

