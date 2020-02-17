A Tupac hologram is being used to tease new Supreme collection

A hologram of Tupac appears as part of a new teaser for an upcoming Supreme collection – watch it below.

The teaser video sees the late rapper, wearing Supreme underwear, who picks up a mic and launches into a version of his ‘Hail Mary’ track.

Read more: Is Tupac alive? A comprehensive guide to the rumours and conspiracy theories

The teaser is for Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which is touted to include a t-shirt with the Tupac hologram on it.

The hologram is the same creation that featured in a Coachella headline set from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, in which ‘Tupac’ performed ‘Hail Mary’ and ‘2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted’.

Following the Coachella hologram performance, Tupac’s late mother Afeni Shakur said at the time that she was “thrilled” by the set.

It was revealed last week that a new Tupac documentary is in the works, and will discuss theory that rapper faked his own death.

“You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction,” filmmaker Rick Boss said. “This is facts through certain people I know.”

Earlier this month, a US news site seemingly revealed that Tupac was alive and well and living in New Zealand.

It follows a 2019 report that a man who claims he helped Tupac fake his death then faked his own death to prove the rapper is still alive.