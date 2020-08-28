A$AP Ferg enlists Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo on new track ‘No Ceilings’

A$AP Ferg has dropped his latest collaborative single, ‘No Ceilings’, enlisting Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo on the track. Released today (August 28), ‘No Ceilings’ marks the first time Ferg has worked with Wayne.

The song’s title is a reference to Lil Wayne’s 2009 mixtape of the same name, with Ferg rapping “Like Wayne I got no ceilings!” multiple times throughout the track.

‘No Ceilings’ was dropped alongside an official music video, directed by Eif Rivera. The clip features all three rappers riding motorbikes through an urban landscape. Watch below:

‘No Ceilings’ is the latest in a string of collaborations from A$AP Ferg. Prior to it, the rapper’s most recent collab was ‘Move Ya Hips’ featuring Nicki Minaj, which arrived last month.

In July, the rapper teased a collaboration with none other than Marilyn Manson, posting a video of the two artists together in the studio.

Last month, Lil Wayne teased that his next album in his ‘Tha Carter’ series, entitled ‘Tha Carter VI’, has been completed and could arrive very soon.

Wayne quickly followed that up with the surprise release of a music video for his song ‘Thug Life’. The track was taken from his 13th studio album, ‘Funeral’, released in February.