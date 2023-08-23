A$AP Ferg, RÜFÜS DU SOL lead Wildlands’ 2023/2024 line-up

Electronic and hip-hop festival Wildlands has announced its lineup for the 2023/2024 New Year’s Eve period, which will feature events in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

New York rapper and A$AP MOB member A$AP Ferg will return to Australia for the first time since early 2020, performing on all three dates of the festival. Homegrown headliners RÜFÜS DU SOL lead the bill, along with UK drill rapper Central Cee and South Korean DJ Peggy Gou.

Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Jungle Giants, G Flip, Becca Hatch and Forest Claudette. In Brisbane and Perth only, the bill also includes Destroy Lonely, LUUDE, Jayda G, Romy and more.

Advertisement

This year’s edition of Wildlands kicks off New Year’s Eve (December 31) at Brisbane Showgrounds. It’ll head to Perth and Adelaide the following weekend, at Claremont Showgrounds and Ellis Park on January 6 and 7 respectively.

See the full line-up below. Tickets for Wildlands will go on sale next Tuesday (August 29) at 6pm local time. There’s a pre-sale beginning a day earlier which you can sign up for here.

Wildlands Festival’s 2023/2024 dates are:

DECEMBER

Sunday 31 – Brisbane, Showgrounds

JANUARY

Saturday 6 – Perth, Claremont Showgrounds

Sunday 7 – Adelaide, Ellis Park

Wildlands Festival’s 2023/2024 line-up is:

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Peggy Gou

A$AP FERG

Sub Focus presents CIRCULAR SOUND*

Destroy Lonely*

The Jungle Giants

G Flip

LUUDE*

Jayda G*

Romy*

Ewan McVicar*

Conducta b2b Notion*

Taylah Elaine*

STÜM*

COBRAH*

Boo Seeka*

Blanke*

Becca Hatch

dameeeela*

Miss Kaninna*

Forest Claudette

Anna Lunoe*

*Not playing Adelaide