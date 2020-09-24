A$AP Ferg shares ‘Aussie Freaks’ featuring ONEFOUR and Fivio Foreign

A$AP Ferg has released his second song with Mount Druitt drill rap group ONEFOUR, ‘Aussie Freaks’.

The track is taken from Ferg’s fifth studio album, ‘Floor Seats II’, out today (September 25). ‘Aussie Freaks’ also features Fivio Foreign.

The new song’s title is taken from Ferg and ONEFOUR’s first collaboration ‘Say It Again’, where the New York rapper says “We hit Butter, throw us a party, invite all the Aussie freaks” – a line repeated in altered form on ‘Aussie Freaks’.

Listen to the song below.

ONEFOUR first met Ferg thanks to triple j’s Hau Latukefu, who’d discussed the group briefly with Ferg in a radio interview.

“Ferg expressed that he was keen to meet with us as he had seen some of our videos so Hau made the introductions,” ONEFOUR’s J Emz and Spenny told NME in May.

“Later that night Ferg linked with us at our studio where we shared some music and just chopped it up.”

The Mount Druitt rappers also feature on a remix of Headie One’s recent track, ‘Ain’t It Different’ also out today (September 25).

Ferg’s feature-heavy ‘Floor Seats II’ includes the Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘Move Ya Hips‘ and singles ‘No Ceilings’ featuring Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo, and ‘Value’.