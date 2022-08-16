A$AP Rocky charged with assault over alleged 2021 shooting incident

A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) has been charged with assault in Los Angeles, less than a week after former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron) claimed he was shot by the rapper last November.

The news was confirmed by a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who on August 15 said that his office had filed charges against Mayers for two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences,” Gascón said, “not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The alleged shooting itself went unreported, however back in April, Mayers was arrested for the incident after being detained at Los Angeles International Airport. It was claimed at the time that he’d been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), with the shooting said to have happened near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave around 10:20pm on November 6.

As noted in the statement from Gascón, that investigation is still underway via the LAPD’s Robbery/Homicide Division. Ephron had not been named as Mayers’ alleged shooting victim until last Wednesday (August 10), when the former A$AP Mob member’s attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, shared a statement with Rolling Stone.

In it, they formally accused Mayers of having lured Ephron to an “obscure” location in Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them”, where “unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun”.

It was alleged that when Ephron and Mayers met, they had a conversation “whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron”. The incident was said to be in eyeshot of nearby surveillance cameras, and resulted in Ephron suffering minor injuries to his left hand.

Furthermore, Tooson and Hurwitz said to Rolling Stone, Ephron has allegedly received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident”. Ephron currently works as a talent manager and producer, the publication reported, working with various entities in the fashion industry.

Mayers had been close with Ephron since high school. Though he never rapped for the A$AP Mob, Ephron was closely involved in its establishment – 2019 even saw Mayers credit Ephron for his introduction to the group, which was formed in 2006 by A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz and A$AP Kham.

NME has reached out to representatives of A$AP Rocky for comment.