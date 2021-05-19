A$AP Rocky has said that both Rihanna and Morrissey have worked on his upcoming new album.

The New York rapper is currently putting the finishing touches to ‘All Smiles’, which will be the follow-up to his 2018 album ‘Testing’.

Speaking to GQ, Rocky explained that he recorded new music for ‘All Smiles’ last summer while on a cross-country trip of the US with Rihanna, who he is currently dating. Their tour bus was fitted with a mobile recording set-up that he used throughout the trip.

“It’s all about the evolution,” Rocky said about his approach to his new album. “If I’m still doing the same shit with the same sounds and the same bars and the same visuals from years ago, what’s the point? You got that catalogue. You can go revisit that.”

Rocky then revealed in the interview that he has worked remotely with Morrissey, who the rapper says he is a huge fan of, over the past year on the ‘All Smiles’ sessions.

GQ notes that Morrissey has been writing, producing and contributing vocals to the new record, with Rocky adding of the former Smiths frontman: “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do.”

Rocky also said that he had been running ideas for ‘All Smiles’ past Rihanna, but stopped short of confirming whether she will feature on the album.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said of Rihanna’s influence on his new music. “It’s just a different point of view.”

The rapper also said that his relationship with Rhianna had influenced ‘All Smiles’, calling the album a “ghetto love tale” that is “way more mature” than his previous work.

A$AP Rocky will headline Governors Ball 2021 in New York City in September.