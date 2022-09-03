A$AP Rocky teams up with Playboi Carti for woozy new single ‘OUR DE$TINY’

A$AP Rocky has released a vibey new song titled ‘OUR DE$TINY’, on which he collaborated with Playboi Carti.

Without being announced in advance, the song was posted to Rocky’s Instagram overnight, as well as the Twitter account for his creative agency AWGE. At the time of writing, those are the only places it’s available to hear in any official capacity, with no available details on a potential streaming release.

Running just over two minutes long, the song itself shines with a twinkly, atmospheric soundscape of reverberant synths and chopped-up vocal harmonies, ultra-crisp 808 percussion and tinges of warbly psychedelica. It comes alongside a lo-fi video that chops together dozens of clips taken on the road. Have a look at that below:

‘OUR DE$TINY’ is Rocky’s sixth release for the year, following ‘Arya’ with Nigo, ‘Doja’ with $not, ‘The God Hour’ with A$AP Ant, the solo joint ‘D.M.B.’ and ‘Strangers’ with Danger Mouse and Black Thought.

It comes amid a slew of legal drama for the rapper, who, less than a month ago, pleaded not guilty to two recent charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Those charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in Hollywood last November, wherein former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli claimed he was shot by Rocky. Charges were filed in mid-August, after Mayers was arrested for the incident back in April.