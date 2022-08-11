A$AP Rocky to face lawsuit by A$AP Mob member over 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky (aka Rakim Mayers) will reportedly be sued by one of his former A$AP Mob teammates, A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron), after the latter claimed he was shot by Mayers last November.

The alleged shooting itself went unreported, however back in April, Mayers was arrested for the incident after being detained at Los Angeles International Airport. It was claimed at the time that he’d been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, with the shooting said to have happened near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave around 10:20pm on November 6.

Ephron had not been named as Mayers’ alleged shooting victim until now, with the former A$AP Mob member’s attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, sharing a statement with Rolling Stone.

In it, they formally accuse Mayers of having lured Ephron to an “obscure” location in Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them”, where “unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun”.

It’s alleged that when Ephron and Mayers met, they had a conversation “whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron”. The incident was said to be in eyeshot of nearby surveillance cameras, and resulted in Ephron suffering minor injuries to his left hand.

Furthermore, Tooson and Hurwitz said to Rolling Stone, Ephron has allegedly received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident”. Ephron currently works as a talent manager and producer, the publication reports, working with various entities in the fashion and jewellery industries.

Ephron’s attorneys noted that they expect their case to go to trial; Mayers has not been charged over the incident, but Rolling Stone reports that he’ll face a court over the case next Wednesday (August 17).

Mayers had been close with Ephron since high school. Though he never rapped for the A$AP Mob, Ephron was closely involved in its establishment – 2019 even saw Mayers credit Ephron for his introduction to the group, which was formed in 2006 by A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz and A$AP Kham.

NME has reached out to representatives of A$AP Rocky for comment.