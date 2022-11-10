Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir to be released next week

An unfinished memoir from the late Aaron Carter is set to be released next week.

Carter’s representatives confirmed his passing on Saturday (November 5) shortly after it spread in reports that he was found dead in his Californian home. His house sitter reportedly found him unresponsive in his bath sometime after 11am, when police received a call from them.

As revealed in a statement from author Andy Symonds, Carter was working on a memoir before his death, titled (My Father’s Son): Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life.

Comprised of three years of interviews between Carter and Symonds, the book is set to be released on November 15, as Billboard report.

Symonds said: “Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Ballast Books, the new memoir’s publisher, have shared an extract from the book about a night Carter spent at Michael Jackson’s Neverland property, where Carter found Jackson “crouched at the end of his bed in his underwear, apparently sleepwalking.”

Carter told Symonds: “I remember locking myself in the bathroom of one of our hotel rooms and falling asleep in the bathtub because I needed more sleep. My mom broke down the door, afraid I was drowning in there.”

The preview went on, in Carter’s words: “What the fuck!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed! He looked startled, like he was surprised to be there. He just mumbled, ‘Okay,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep. I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room.”

Since news of Carter’s death broke, tributes have poured in from across the music industry and beyond, with New Kids On The Block, Diane Warren, Melissa Joan Hart and more all sharing their condolences and memories of Carter.

His brother and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter also shared his own tribute, writing: “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Backstreet Boys also paid tribute to the late singer during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. During the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’. Footage from the concert — which formed part of the band’s ongoing tour in support of their 2019 album ‘DNA’ — shows vocalist Kevin Richardson addressing Carter’s death to the crowd.