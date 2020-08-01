Aaron Dessner is teasing new Big Red Machine music

The National‘s Aaron Dessner has taken to social media to tease that he’s been working on some new music under his Big Red Machine moniker.

It comes a week after The National guitarist co-wrote and produced 11 of the 16 songs on the new Taylor Swift album, ‘Folklore’, which is now one of the biggest selling albums of the year so far.

“5+ month studio bender continues,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out about Folklore….so glad you’re enjoying it as much as I do. Still feels surreal to me.”

Dessner shared a list of tracks with “working titles” under the heading “Big Red Machine II (Sure Things).” The names of his collaborators appear to be crossed out.

“Profoundly grateful to have time and space to work and finish things,” he continued, “and so thankful for the many friends contributing to that music and this new @bigredmachineadjv music — everything feels related. I can’t wait to share it with you. (Our working titles will change! And sorry to be coy :)”

Big Red Machine started as a collaboration between Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon in 2008, but later grew into a multi-artist collective. A self-titled album was released in 2018.

Earlier this year, Dessner and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe shared the studio version of their collaborative single ‘No Time For Love Like Now’.

Having originally shared a demo of the song with Stipe performing it from his home in lockdown back in March before performing the track on a number of talk shows, the duo have now shared the studio version and the video under Dessner’s Big Red Machine moniker.

Meanwhile, The National were forced to postpone their summer tour due to the coronavirus crisis.

Matt Berninger and co. were due to start their summer tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 30, including stops in Belfast, Paris and Greece, before ending in Cooperstown, New York on August 1.