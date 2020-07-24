Aaron Dessner on working with Taylor Swift on ‘Folklore’: “I’ve rarely been so inspired by someone”

The National‘s Aaron Dessner has spoken out about collaborating with Taylor Swift on her surprise new album ‘Folklore’.

Officially announced only yesterday, Swift’s eighth studio album has arrived today (July 24). The record, which was recorded remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, also saw Swift collaborating with Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff.

Dessner, who is credited as a co-producer on ‘Folklore’, released a statement yesterday (July 23) to explain more about the part he played in Swift’s new album.

“I was excited and honoured when Taylor approached me in late April about maybe writing some songs remotely together,” Dessner wrote. “I had been isolating with my family but writing a ton of music in the first months of quarantine which I shared. I thought it would take a while for song ideas to come and I had no expectations as far as what we could accomplish remotely.

“But a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a fully written version of a song — the momentum never really stopped. Over the next few months, we remotely finished 11 songs (she also recorded several others with the amazing Jack Antonoff) of her magical new album ‘Folklore’.

“I’ve rarely been so inspired by someone and it’s still hard to believe this even happened — these songs came together in such a challenging time.”

Dessner added: “I’m very proud of all these songs and profoundly grateful to Taylor for inviting me into and trusting me in her process. She is one of the most talented, hardworking and deeply caring artists I’ve ever encountered.

“There’s a palpable humanity and warmth and raw emotion in these songs that I hope you’ll love and take comfort in as much as I do.”

Swift has also released the video for the ‘Folklore’ song ‘Cardigan’, which she directed herself.