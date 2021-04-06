AB6IX announce new EP, ‘Mo’ Complete: Have A Dream’

K-pop boyband AB6IX are set to return with their fourth EP, ‘Mo’ Complete: Have A Dream’, later this month.

The quartet unveiled details of their latest comeback today (April 6), revealing the upcoming album’s title as well as its release date on April 26. The teaser also featured an image of a dark forest with red ribbons faintly illuminated by a distant light.

‘Mo’ Complete: Have A Dream’ will be AB6IX’s second project of 2021, after ‘Salute: A New Hope’, the repackaged version of their third EP ‘Salute’. They also recently performed the title track ‘Stay Young’ during the recently-concluded KCON:TACT 3 in March, where they shared the stage with other K-pop acts like MAMAMOO, Kang Daniel, ITZY and Sunmi.

AB6IX debuted in May 2019 under Brand New Music with the mini-album ‘B:Complete’. They released their first full-length album ‘6ixense’ in October of the same year, as well as two other projects in 2020.

In other K-pop news, ASTRO dropped their long-awaited sophomore studio album ‘All Yours’ yesterday (April 5), alongside a music video for its title track ‘ONE’. The record contains 10 tracks and is the follow-up to their 2019 studio album ‘All Light’.