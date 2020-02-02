ABBA hoping to release new music this year says Benny Andersson

ABBA‘s Benny Andersson says the iconic group are hoping to release some new music later this year.

In a clip shared by ABBA Talk, the Swedish musician was asked where the ABBA songs were that he’s been promising for such a long time.

“They’re coming,” he answered in his native tongue. “They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”

Advertisement

Asked whether he could promise they would be out in 2020, he replied: “One shouldn’t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September.”

He added: “I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Watch the clip below:

😲 New #ABBA songs in September 2020? 😍 “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi — ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020

The news comes after Björn Ulvaeus said new music from the pop icons would arrive last autumn.

In 2018, the Swedish pop group announced the intention to record new material – over 35 years on from their last foray into the studio.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus has praised climate activist Greta Thunberg in a video, saying she has “superpowers”.

In the message, Ulvaeus described Thunberg as a “populist nightmare”.