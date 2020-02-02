News Music News

ABBA hoping to release new music this year says Benny Andersson

“That’s what we’re aiming for”

Will Lavin
ABBA
ABBA has new music on the way. CREDIT: Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

ABBA‘s Benny Andersson says the iconic group are hoping to release some new music later this year.

In a clip shared by ABBA Talk, the Swedish musician was asked where the ABBA songs were that he’s been promising for such a long time.

“They’re coming,” he answered in his native tongue. “They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”

Advertisement

Asked whether he could promise they would be out in 2020, he replied: “One shouldn’t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September.”

He added: “I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Watch the clip below:

The news comes after Björn Ulvaeus said new music from the pop icons would arrive last autumn.

In 2018, the Swedish pop group announced the intention to record new material – over 35 years on from their last foray into the studio.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus has praised climate activist Greta Thunberg in a video, saying she has “superpowers”.

In the message, Ulvaeus described Thunberg as a “populist nightmare”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.