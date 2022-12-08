ABBA are said to have chosen London as the location for their ABBA Voyage concert series to show their support for the UK post-Brexit.

That’s according to the event’s producer Svana Gisla, who recently spoke to the Daily Mirror (via Music-News.COM).

“There were a lot of companies leaving, there was a lot of uncertainty about the UK at the time and it was ABBA themselves that decided, ‘No, we want to come in. They might be leaving, but we want to come in’, because ABBA has been incredibly much-loved in the UK,” Gisla explained.

Advertisement

“They have all lived in London for a period of their lives, they love London very much and it very quickly just became the only option.”

The “revolutionary” ABBA Voyage series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.

All four members of ABBA – Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – attended the opening night, marking their first public appearance together in 36 years.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet, Lyngstad said it felt “fantastic” to be at the premiere with her bandmates.

“Really looking forward to seeing the show again,” she continued. “I’ve seen it once on Monday evening, and it’s just that feeling… you want to see it again and again because there are so many details you can’t comprehend by just seeing it once.”

Advertisement

She added: “I also want to see the audience’s reaction again, because they were standing, clapping, singing along, dancing, having an absolute fabulous time.”

Lyngstad then made a surprise appearance at another ABBA Voyage concert in September.

Last month, it was announced that the London residency had been extended to November 2023 due to demand. You can purchase any remaining tickets for the forthcoming dates here.

In a glowing five-star review of ABBA Voyage, NME concluded: “Ageing rockers and poppers are bound to imitate the idea, but it’ll be a struggle to come close to the experience of ABBA Voyage.

“We for one welcome our new ABBAtar overlords, if only for giving these songs back to us in a totally new and joyful way.”