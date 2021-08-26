ABBA tease mystery new project ‘Voyage’ with cryptic post

ABBA appear to have teased their long-awaited return with a cryptic social media post – check it out below.

The Swedish pop icons announced back in 2018 that they were set to release their first new material in 35 years. With fans continuing to wait, the group’s Björn Ulvaeus promised earlier this year that they would “definitely” drop music at some point in 2021.

“It’s not a case anymore of it might happen, it will happen,” he explained at the time, adding that there remains “strong, strong bonds” within the band.

This morning (August 26), ABBA have launched a new social media channel to tease a forthcoming new project called ‘Voyage’.

The post features new black-and-gold official artwork, which presents the date “02.09.21” (next Thursday, September 2). In the caption, fans are directed to sign up at a new website “to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage”.

Featuring four glowing gold rings, the post can be seen below.

It comes amid reports that ABBA are set to release new music imminently. According to the group’s former session guitarist Janne Schaffer, a full album will arrive “this autumn” (via NU).

The Sun cites a source who claims that the first taste of the record will arrive next Friday (September 3) – the day after news on ‘Voyage’ is due to be revealed.

However, the paper also claims that ‘Voyage’ will be a live hologram show featuring a documentary-style film that follows ABBA’s comeback. Reports of a potential “virtual” tour first emerged back in 2019.

It’s said that the show will feature “Abba-tars” of the group’s younger selves, which will perform their classic hits.

Back in April, Ulvaeus gave more information about the band’s forthcoming avatar tour, promising that it “still sounds very much ABBA”.