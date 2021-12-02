ABBA tease wintery video for new Christmas single ‘Little Things’

ABBA have previewed the official video for their recent Christmas single, ‘Little Things’ – check out the post below.

The festive track, which appears on the Swedish icons’ new album ‘Voyage’, will be available on a special CD from tomorrow (December 3). You can buy your copy from here.

Taking to social media this morning (December 2), the group teased that “something special is coming” to mark the physical release. They made the announcement alongside a wintery 16-second clip.

Soundtracked by ‘Little Things, the visuals focus on a house adorned with Christmas lights and a hanging ‘Voyage’ sign. We see a child walking across a snow-covered garden before the screen fades to black.

Tune in here:

Something special is coming your way on December 3rd… pic.twitter.com/VedebjaiQF — ABBA (@ABBA) December 2, 2021

The festive number features the lyrics: “Little things/ Like your sleepy smile/ As the brand new day is dawning/ It’s a lovely Christmas morning.” Elsewhere, the band sing of the “joy Santa brings“, “stockings full of nice little things” and “tiny elves with wings“.

In a review of ‘Voyage’, NME described ‘Little Things’ as “a twinkly Christmas song that’s sickly-sweet even before [ABBA] bring in a children’s choir. Frankly, it would feel even more mawkish if it weren’t for the poignancy in Fältskog and Lyngstad’s beautifully mature voices.”

ABBA received a UK Number One album with ‘Voyage’ as well as earning the fastest-selling vinyl of the century. The group’s first full-length effort in 40 years registered 204,000 chart sales in the seven days since its release.

The legendary quartet will showcase the record at a string of “revolutionary” concerts at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2022. Earlier this year, the event’s producers spoke to NME about what to expect from the “magical space circus”.

The spectacle was put together by former Klaxons member James Righton and features Little Boots (a self-confessed ABBA “mega-fan”) in its cast of live musicians. A dazzling official trailer arrived last month.