ABBA to make “special livestream announcement” later this week

ABBA are set to make a “special livestream announcement” later this week, the pop group have confirmed.

The Swedish quartet – comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Anderssn and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – reunited in 2016 after breaking up in 1983.

The new announcement is the latest teaser in the mysterious ABBA Voyage project, which the group began trailing last week (August 26). It is not yet clear whether the project relates to new music, a tour, or both.

Advertisement

Posting on Twitter earlier tonight (31), the band told fans: “Join us at 5:45pm (UK time) this Thursday [September 2] for a special livestream announcement on YouTube. The journey is about to begin.”

Join us at 5:45pm (UK time) this Thursday for a special livestream announcement on YouTube. The journey is about to begin. @ABBAVoyage #ABBAVoyage #ABBA — ABBA (@ABBA) August 31, 2021

Artwork attached to the YouTube link in the tweet commands: “Be part of a historic livestream.”

It follows ABBA launching new social media channels specifically for the ABBA Voyage project last week (August 26). Fans were directed to the website abbavoyage.com where they could register “to be first in line to hear more about” the new venture.

On Monday (30), the group added their entire catalogue to TikTok and set up their own account on the platform. In their first video, they shared a piano version of their 1976 hit ‘Dancing Queen’, while a second clip teased big news coming this week.

Advertisement

“Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid,” the group wrote in the caption.

Fans have been waiting for new material from ABBA since 2018, when the band first revealed they were set to release new music. Earlier this year, Ulvaeus promised the material would “definitely” arrive in 2021.