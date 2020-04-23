ABC announces fund for Australian musicians affected by coronavirus

The ABC has announced a music fund as part of its $5million Fresh Start initiative for Australian artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the ABC’s announcement, the new Australian Music Fund will support independent Australian musicians by commissioning new work for ABC Classic and ABC Jazz, and dispensing music scholarships for “emerging artists across multiple genres and themes, driven by triple j and triple j Unearthed”.

The commissioning of new works will result from both open submissions, and those issued to targeted artists.

The ABC wrote that “as the industry deals with the impact of COVID-19, we are working quickly to provide critical support to independent Australian producers and creatives and to safeguard local content and creativity”.

“The Fresh Start Fund will help supercharge development so we can kickstart existing productions as soon as possible after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.”

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis from May 4 until June 12. Specific guidelines and details on how to apply for the fund will be available closer to the opening date. Before then, the ABC said any content to be supported from the fund should match one or more of the following values: “reflecting our Australian cultural identity”, “inform our understanding of the world”, “stimulate our curiosity” and “represent diversity and alternative viewpoints”.

Any content commissioned through the fund must be first shown exclusively on an ABC platform.

Apart from the Australian Music Fund, the other categories of the Fresh Start include the Enhanced Development and Production Fund, Innovation Fund for those who have not worked with the ABC before, Arts Digital Fund for documentary-making and the Children’s Content Fund.