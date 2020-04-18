ABC ME launches home isolation show for kids, featuring G Flip and Tones and I

ABC ME will air a new daily 10-minute program titled ME@Home, starting Monday April 20 at 3pm.

The show is designed to entertain children in home isolation, and is set to feature appearances from G Flip and Tones And I. The show will be hosted by TV presenter and voiceover artist Grace Koh, who will present the show from her house in isolation.

Other Australian stars including Rove McManus, Samantha Jade and Julia Zemiro are also slated for guest appearances.

According to The Music, the 10-minute episodes will feature an “iso gameshow, celebrity guests and boredom busters from young people across the country”.

The show will also include “recipes from the back of the pantry, TikTok dance lessons, trick shots, and DIY fancy dress from stuff lying around in the garage”.

“What is happening in the world is completely unprecedented for us all, especially tweens and teenagers,” said producers of the show per TVTonight.

“Commercial channels and social media feeds are completely clogged with news updates — which all in all can be totally overwhelming. We’re starting to see a lot of young people take on the anxiety of their families, communities, and government. ME@Home will be a place for our audience to come together and have a well-earned laugh at some serious silliness.”