Watch Tones and I cover Florence + the Machine and Tasman Keith cover Prince for ABC New Year’s Eve Concert

The ABC’s New Year’s Eve Concert in Sydney rang in 2023 with a stacked bill of performers, including Tones and I, Tasman Keith, Ball Park Music, Electric Fields and many more.

Several of those performances are now available to watch back online, including Tones’ spirited cover of Florence + the Machine’s ‘Dog Days Are Over’ and Keith’s funky rendition of Prince’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’. “Covering I wanna be your lover for NYE at the opera house is up there in my best moments. Wild,” he remarked on Twitter afterwards.

Check out those covers below, plus Dami Im taking on the late Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ and BTS’ ‘Butter’.

Tones and Keith also performed their own songs at the New Year’s bash at the Sydney Opera House’s Northern Broardwalk. For those performances and others by Ball Park Music, Electric Fields, Courtney Act, Vika & Linda and many more, head to the ABC’s YouTube channel. And the whole show, which was hosted by Charlie Pickering and Zan Rowe, can be streamed on ABC iview.

Thousands of punters also rang in 2023 at music festivals across Australia, including Beyond the Valley, NYE in the Park in Sydney, Falls Festival, Lost Paradise and NYE on the Hill, to name a few.

NME was on site at Beyond the Valley in Victoria’s Barunah Plains, where we took in performances by Nelly Furtado, Confidence Man, Denzel Curry and many more.