ABC sets premiere date for third season of ‘The Sound’

Live music programme The Sound will return for its third season this November, ABC has revealed.

Produced by Mushroom Group, the first episode of the show’s third season will air at 5:30pm local time on November 7 on ABC, marking just over a year since its second season premiered. Season three’s premiere also ties in with Ausmusic Month, which spreads throughout the entirety of November.

While the performance lineup for season three has yet to be announced, previous seasons have aired performances from the likes of Missy Higgins, Tones And I, Amy Shark, The Avalanches, Ruel and more.

This will also be the first season of the programme to go ahead since the passing of its founder, Michael Gudinski, back in March.

“Giving artists a platform to perform on a national stage in the comfort of viewers homes has been a remarkable feat for The Sound,” Chief Executive of Mushroom Group and Michael Gudinski’s son, Matt Gudinski, said in a press statement.

“The third season promises amazing up-and-coming local talent as well as some big household names. As with the previous seasons, it’ll all be showcased via world class production.”

Previous seasons of The Sound have been hosted by the likes of Jane Gazzo and Bridget Hustwaite, with an array of guest hosts. However, the hosting lineup for season three has yet to be revealed.