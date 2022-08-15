ABC to air triple j-centric comedy ‘Soundtrack To Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse’

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) are set to premiere a meta-comedy young adult television series, titled Soundtrack To Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse, this evening (August 15).

The show – created by Mary-Ellen Mullane and Lyndal Mebberson, and directed by Imogen McCluskey – follows a group of young musicians who are determined to win the annual triple j Unearthed High contest, only to find themselves trapped in an ABC building that is full of zombies.

The half-hour series will feature a soundtrack comprised of triple j favourites like Ruby Fields and Beddy Rays, as well as previous years’ Unearthed High winners like Teenage Joans (who won in 2020) and The Rions (2021).

It stars Mina-Siale and Nick Annas as bandmates Ella and Nick, who – according to the series’ logline – trek to the ABC building “to finish off the song that’ll take them to the big leagues”. Their plans are thrown off, however, with the arrival of Ella’s high-school nemesis Veronica (played by Ruby Archer), and Nick’s “crippling celebrity crush”, Locksley (Isaiah Galloway) – both of whom are also musicians.

As its logline continues, the show “unpacks the experience of COVID lockdown and the conflicting, challenging emotions many have felt over the last few years”.

“This is a story about complex friendships, resilience, and empowerment through creativity during uncertain times, mixed with the thrills and chills of a zombie classic,” it reads.

Ahead of the series’ premiere, the ABC have shared a featurette introducing its cast. Have a look at that below:

Soundtrack To Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse will premiere at 6:30pm tonight on the ABC children’s channel ABC ME (formerly ABC3), with subsequent episodes airing on weeknights at the same time. The first five episodes will be available to stream on ABC iView immediately following tonight’s premiere, with the remaining five due to go live at 6:30pm next Monday (August 22).

The winner of this year’s triple j Unearthed High contest was announced last Thursday (August 11). It was taken out by Melbourne soul artist Jacoténe, who won the competition with her first-ever upload, ‘I Need Therapy’.

In an interview with triple j, the 16-year-old said she wrote the song “for those times when I’ve had a crazy week and I’ve been loaded with homework”.