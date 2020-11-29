ABC’s live music show ‘The Set’ to return in 2021

Live music TV show The Set will return for a third season in 2021, two years after being pulled from the air.

Representatives from the ABC confirmed the news to The Music last week.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, The Set premiered in 2018 and was renewed for a second season in 2019. The series’ final episode aired on October 9 of that year.

Each episode of The Set’s original run showcased three musical guests, with Boy & Bear, Montaigne, The Teskey Brothers and Amy Shark among those to have performed.

While the ABC’s director of entertainment, Michael Carrington, told The Music that the national broadcaster had initially struggled to find the budget for a reboot, he confirmed that a new series would indeed be going ahead next year.

The ABC is yet to set a premiere date for the series but has confirmed that original hosts Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott will resume their duties for the new season.

To celebrate news of the reboot, the ABC has uploaded The Set‘s entire second season to its iview streaming platform.

Last week, the ABC announced that beloved music quiz show Spicks And Specks would also return for a full season in 2021. Original host Adam Hills will join regular panellists Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for the 10-part series.

The national broadcaster broke the news as part of its ‘Upfronts 2021’ announcement, in which it unveiled upcoming additions to its broadcast catalogue. An ABC country music series, entitled Going Country, is also set to premiere next year and will be hosted by Justine Clarke.