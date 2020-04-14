ABC’s ‘Rage’ defends shortening Saturday morning show for coronavirus coverage

ABC’s music video program rage has defended shortening its Saturday morning broadcast to a single hour in order to air a lengthier version of News Breakfast with coronavirus coverage.

rage‘s ‘Ragercise’ Saturday morning show traditionally runs five hours, from 6am-11am. Since at least April 4, the national broadcaster has curtailed that to just 6am-7am, to allow News Breakfast to begin earlier.

Following social media feedback over the change, the program said the decision was “not made lightly”.

“[It] is a reflection of the seriousness of these times,” they wrote.

“This decision is under regular review and we will update you if anything changes…For now, know that it won’t be forever! And we definitely don’t plan on going anywhere!

“We would like to thank all who have expressed feelings and concern over the scheduling changes impacting Saturday morning rage. Please be assured that each of your posts are being read by ABC management, and we appreciate your patience during this extraordinary time.”

A note accompanying the ABC TV guide says “ABC programming is subject to last minute changes as COVID-19 circumstances evolve”, providing a blanket explanation for the change.

The Friday night show, beginning between 11pm and 1am, is currently unchanged.

Criticism of the decision on social media culminated in a petition to bring the full Saturday morning broadcast back. The description calls on “ABC to bring back normal Saturday morning Rage programming for the mental health of all Australians who could use a mental health break from the constant barrage of news on Coronavirus”.

rage celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017, and has recently featured The Chats, Weyes Blood and more as guest programmers.