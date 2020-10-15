ABC’s The Sound announces return for season 2

ABC’s live music show The Sound has confirmed it will return for a second season this year.

The first new episode will air Sunday November 1, 6pm AEDT, and continue weekly with encore screenings at 1:30pm AEDT every Saturday.

The first season of the weekly one-hour show aired over six weeks during July and August this year. It saw Australian artists curate performances in locations of their choosing and air previously unseen footage “From The Vault”.

Performances from Nick Cave, DMA’s, BENEE, Ball Park Music, Paul Kelly, Tones And I, Kylie Minogue and many more all featured across six episodes.

Season 2 will see the return of host Jane Gazzo, with the addition of triple j ‘Good Nights’ presenter Bridget Hustwaite. They will be joined weekly by a special guest host – last season these included Russell Crowe, Myf Warhurst, Deborah Mailman, Red Symons and more.

“Australian music is not just being celebrated, but also documented and highlighted during what has been possibly the most unusual year ever for the arts and music industry,” Gazzo said in a press statement.

“The positive feedback from season one validated just how much Aussie audiences love their music television… I look forward to seeing the massive talent and contributions from so many of our established and emerging artists. Bring it on!”