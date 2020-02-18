Ability Fest announces 2020 lineup, led by What So Not and The Preatures

The third annual Ability Fest has announced its 2020 lineup, its largest yet. Find the full list of artists playing below.

Leading the day is What So Not in one of his last shows before he goes on hiatus, rockers The Preatures, SAFIA and Seth Sentry. Also on the lineup are Boo Seeka, I Know Leopard, Horrorshow, and Polish Club.

Ability Fest will go down on the first weekend in April, Saturday April 1 at Coburg Velodrome in Melbourne. The inclusive music festival is organised by paralympian and triple j regular Dylan Alcott in conjunction with Untitled Group, the producers responsible for Pitch Music & Arts and Beyond The Valley. The lineup was curated by Alcott himself, who announced the festival’s return on triple j’s Veronica & Lewis.

Ability Fest features additional accessibility via elevated platforms, pathways, sensory quiet zones, companion ticketing, AUSLAN interpreters for every act, ramps, a plethora of volunteers & accessible toilets.

“It just shows what you can do when you ask people what accessibility features they need,” Alcott told triple j.

“Able-bodied people come, too. It’s a normal party, we just have some added accessibility features [and] tried to show other festivals like the Splendours and Falls what to do.”

One of the festival’s stages this year, Mark’s Stage, is named after a former attendee with muscular dystrophy who passed away last year.

Ticket proceeds will be split between the Dylan Alcott Foundation and helping young people with disabilities who have been directly affected by the bushfires.

Tickets to Ability Fest 2020 go on sale Wednesday, February 26, and registration for pre-sales opens Monday, February 17 via the festival’s website.

The Third Annual Ability Fest 2020 lineup is:

Benson

Boo Seeka

Crooked Colours

Dena Amy

Funkmaster Vinnie

Generik

Horrorshow

I Know Leopard

Jaw Breakers

KLP

Liz Martin

Lozi

Mady Mooda

Market Memories

Polish Club

SAFIA

Set Mo

Seth Sentry

Steve Bleas

The Preatures

What So Not