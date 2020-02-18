Festivals

Ability Fest announces 2020 lineup, led by What So Not and The Preatures

The inclusive festival is in its third year

Josh Martin
What So Not and The Preatures' Isabella Manfredi. Credits: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage via Getty Images, Don Arnold/Getty Images for David Jones

The third annual Ability Fest has announced its 2020 lineup, its largest yet. Find the full list of artists playing below.

Leading the day is What So Not in one of his last shows before he goes on hiatus, rockers The Preatures, SAFIA and Seth Sentry. Also on the lineup are Boo Seeka, I Know Leopard, Horrorshow, and Polish Club.

Ability Fest will go down on the first weekend in April, Saturday April 1 at Coburg Velodrome in Melbourne. The inclusive music festival is organised by paralympian and triple j regular Dylan Alcott in conjunction with Untitled Group, the producers responsible for Pitch Music & Arts and Beyond The Valley. The lineup was curated by Alcott himself, who announced the festival’s return on triple j’s Veronica & Lewis.

Ability Fest features additional accessibility via elevated platforms, pathways, sensory quiet zones, companion ticketing, AUSLAN interpreters for every act, ramps, a plethora of volunteers & accessible toilets.

“It just shows what you can do when you ask people what accessibility features they need,” Alcott told triple j.

“Able-bodied people come, too. It’s a normal party, we just have some added accessibility features [and] tried to show other festivals like the Splendours and Falls what to do.”

One of the festival’s stages this year, Mark’s Stage, is named after a former attendee with muscular dystrophy who passed away last year.

Ticket proceeds will be split between the Dylan Alcott Foundation and helping young people with disabilities who have been directly affected by the bushfires.

Tickets to Ability Fest 2020 go on sale Wednesday, February 26, and registration for pre-sales opens Monday, February 17 via the festival’s website.

The Third Annual Ability Fest 2020 lineup is:

Benson
Boo Seeka
Crooked Colours
Dena Amy
Funkmaster Vinnie
Generik
Horrorshow
I Know Leopard
Jaw Breakers
KLP
Liz Martin
Lozi
Mady Mooda
Market Memories
Polish Club
SAFIA
Set Mo
Seth Sentry
Steve Bleas
The Preatures
What So Not

