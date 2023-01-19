Ability Fest announces 2023 line-up featuring Sampa the Great, Alex Lahey, Hilltop Hoods and more

Ability Fest has unveiled the line-up for its 2023 edition, set to take place in Naarm/Melbourne later this year.

Sampa the Great, Alex Lahey and Hilltop Hoods were among those announced on the bill today (January 19). This year’s Ability Fest will take place on March 25 in Birrarung Marr. Pre-sale tickets for will be available next Monday (January 23), with general tickets on sale the following day (January 24). Head here for more ticketing info.

Joining Sampa, Lahey and Hilltop Hoods on the line-up is singer-songwriter Meg Mac, musical duo BROODS and dance-punk band DZ Deathrays. Ability Fest 2023 will also welcome SHOUSE, Telenova, Alter Boy, Mashd N Kutcher and Mulalo. See the full line-up below:

Ability Fest was created in 2018 by Australian of the Year winner Dylan Alcott in partnership with Untitled Group, the latter of whom is behind fellow festivals Beyond The Valley, Wildlands and Grapevine Gathering. Ability Fest is unique in offering increased accessibility features for attendees of all abilities, with elevated viewing platforms and designated pathways provided throughout the two-stage venue.

AUSLAN interpreters will also be present throughout the festival’s runtime, as well as sensory areas and quiet zones. “I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country”, Alcott said in a press statement. “Our main priority is to create a kick-ass festival that happens to be accessible.”

All proceeds from the not-for-profit festival go towards the Dylan Alcott Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping young Australians with disabilities “gain confidence, fulfill their potential and achieve their dreams”.

Ability Fest’s 2021 line-up featured Confidence Man, KYE, Alex The Astronaut, Illy and Nina Las Vegas, among others. According to triple j, next year’s edition of Ability Fest, which has only ever been held in Melbourne, will tour to other states across the country.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news