Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Music Office launches five year plan

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATISMO) unveiled a five year strategic plan on Friday (October 30), with special performances from JK-47, Busby Marou and more.

NATISMO was founded in 2012 as an Indigenous-led initiative of music rights management within APRA AMCOS, advocating to advance its members’ careers.

Read out by musician and NATISMO’s Darwin-based manager Leah Flanagan, the organisation announced its four-pronged mission statement for the next five years:

‘Help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members to understand the value of their music to advance their careers, and advocate for their rights; Promote the growth of a self-determined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music industry; Connect our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members and the music industry whilst encouraging Best Practice; Champion opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters and composers to advance their careers.”

JK-47, Jarulah Slabb and The Boy of Many Colors then performed their song ‘Colours’, originally released back in June in response to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Busby Marou later performed ‘Lucky Stars’, from their 2019 album ‘The Great Divide’.

The former performance begins at timestamp 3:12; the latter at 9:24. Watch them below.

In 2021, Flanagan will work with the organisation’s Writer Representative Donna Woods to curate a masterclass series focusing on “songcraft, creativity, professional development and more”.