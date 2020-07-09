Abroad drop new music video for ‘Alright, OK’

Sydney and Melbourne based electronic duo Abroad have released the new music video for their latest single, ‘Alright, OK’. Watch it below:

The video was directed by Bob Stewart and stars Brittney McCallum dancing throughout suburban streets in Sydney.

“All through the clip, Brittney is searching for us and even though we walk right by her she doesn’t actually find us until the end,” band member Will Cruger said of the video in a press statement.

“Partly inspired by our experiences being quarantined, the video is about taking a moment to reassess what’s really important, and whether it’s been with you all along.”

‘Alright, OK’ is the band’s second single of 2020, following the release of ‘Home’ back in February.

“I think this is our best work yet,” said other band member Jack Dawson upon the song’s release.

“We are huge believers in taking people somewhere, whether it is a memory of a loved one, being in love with someone, or just dancing by yourself we want to cover all dem feels!”

‘Alright, OK’ isn’t going to be the last single Abroad release in 2020, per a press release. Alongside the release of their prior two singles, Will Cruger also lent a hand on producing the latest Boo Seeka single, ‘Take A Look’, which dropped in May.